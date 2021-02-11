Zacks: Analysts Expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.50 Million

Brokerages expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to post $29.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.00 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $36.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $122.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.55 million to $122.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $126.34 million, with estimates ranging from $121.79 million to $130.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MiX Telematics.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $36.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.37 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MIXT. TheStreet upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

MIXT traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.48. 187,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,600. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $348.11 million, a P/E ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 533,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 133,085 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 21.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 46,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. 31.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.