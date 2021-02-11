Zacks: Analysts Expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. Kornit Digital posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KRNT shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 16.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,485,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,995,000 after acquiring an additional 638,162 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $28,084,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,767,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,577,000 after purchasing an additional 267,391 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,091,000 after purchasing an additional 152,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 176,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 133,947 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $97.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -606.94 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.15. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $101.45.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

