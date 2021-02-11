Zacks: Analysts Expect BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.50 Million

Brokerages expect BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) to report sales of $131.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BeiGene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.20 million to $131.80 million. BeiGene posted sales of $56.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 131.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BeiGene will report full year sales of $343.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $351.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $768.14 million, with estimates ranging from $685.00 million to $811.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BeiGene.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.16.

Shares of BGNE stock traded up $6.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $377.10. The company had a trading volume of 320,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,931. BeiGene has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $386.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.82, for a total value of $401,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,484,839.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 91,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total value of $21,048,776.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,573,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,443,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,154 shares of company stock valued at $53,368,883. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 92.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 21.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 25.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

