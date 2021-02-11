Zacks: Analysts Expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Announce $2.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will report earnings per share of $2.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.21. America’s Car-Mart posted earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year earnings of $10.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.34 to $11.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $12.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.70. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $223.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.77 million.

CRMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

CRMT stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.36. 23,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $132.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.41.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.20, for a total value of $159,300.00. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 276.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

