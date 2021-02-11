Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $161.01 Million

Equities analysts expect that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will post sales of $161.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $164.30 million and the lowest is $157.72 million. TowneBank posted sales of $137.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year sales of $622.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $620.98 million to $625.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $621.36 million, with estimates ranging from $612.88 million to $629.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.01 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth $149,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the third quarter worth $208,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

TOWN stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.57. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $27.91.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

