Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will announce $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

TMHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $29.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $31.10.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,610. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.9% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.