Zacks: Analysts Anticipate S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to Post $0.61 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. S&T Bancorp posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.95%.

STBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson lowered S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 104,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,950. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49. S&T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 218.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

