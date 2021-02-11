Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will report earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.76. Focus Financial Partners reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Focus Financial Partners.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FOCS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 9.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 17,801 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 18.3% during the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 91,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 55.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 291.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOCS traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.58. The stock had a trading volume of 118,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,820. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 219.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $54.20.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

