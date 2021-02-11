Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to announce $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.80. Exelon reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exelon.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.70. 163,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,783,670. Exelon has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,773,000 after buying an additional 4,964,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,029,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,556,000 after buying an additional 723,731 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,828,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,509,000 after buying an additional 151,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 90.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,745,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,986,000 after buying an additional 3,685,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Exelon by 8.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,437,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,461,000 after purchasing an additional 405,552 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

