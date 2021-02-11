Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to post $2.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14 billion. Yum China posted sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year sales of $10.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $10.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.69 billion to $11.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Yum China by 4.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 110.4% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 50.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock opened at $60.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $62.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $55.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

