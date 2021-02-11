Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) rose 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.60 and last traded at $41.35. Approximately 335,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 503,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Youdao in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of -0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average is $30.38.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($7.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.70) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $131.97 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Youdao by 1,036.0% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,342,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,667 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in Youdao by 13.7% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,388,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,612,000 after buying an additional 1,132,980 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Youdao by 148.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after buying an additional 262,951 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Youdao by 397.7% during the third quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 127,850 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Youdao during the third quarter worth about $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

