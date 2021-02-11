Ycash (YEC) Trading 21.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $119,794.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.93 or 0.00259382 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00097405 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00033088 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,800,606 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

Buying and Selling Ycash

Ycash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

