Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%.

Shares of YARIY opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.59. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $25.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YARIY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

