Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yara International ASA in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Yara International ASA’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%.

YARIY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Yara International ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.