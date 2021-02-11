Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Renaissance Capital

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Renaissance Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $77.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Renaissance Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on YNDX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. HSBC cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yandex in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $71.70 on Tuesday. Yandex has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $72.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,134,968,000 after buying an additional 3,529,708 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 30.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $460,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,364,000 after purchasing an additional 573,543 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 63.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,458,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,290,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,687,000 after purchasing an additional 55,880 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.