Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS) Stock Position Raised by Family Capital Trust Co

Family Capital Trust Co lifted its position in Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEUS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.27. The stock had a trading volume of 52,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,695. Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $40.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average is $36.34.

