Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF) Shares Down 0.3%

Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.86 and last traded at $30.93. 50,454 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 435% from the average session volume of 9,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.45.

