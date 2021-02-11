XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) Short Interest Down 76.5% in January

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the January 14th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XTL Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.38% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XTLB opened at $3.50 on Thursday. XTL Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.83.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.

