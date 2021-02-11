Xtera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCOMQ) Short Interest Up 700.0% in January

Xtera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCOMQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:XCOMQ opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Xtera Communications has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
Xtera Communications Company Profile
