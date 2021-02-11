Xtera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCOMQ) Short Interest Up 700.0% in January

Xtera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCOMQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XCOMQ opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Xtera Communications has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

Xtera Communications Company Profile

Xtera Communications, Inc is in the process of liquidation. Previously, it provided Raman amplification enabled optical transport systems for terrestrial and submarine networks worldwide. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas. On February 21, 2017, the voluntary petition of Xtera Communications, Inc for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7.

