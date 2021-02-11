Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Short Interest Update

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,221,400 shares, an increase of 321.0% from the January 14th total of 3,377,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Xiaomi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Macquarie lowered Xiaomi from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XIACF opened at $3.53 on Thursday. Xiaomi has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $4.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15.

Xiaomi Corporation, an Internet company, provides hardware, software, and Internet services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

