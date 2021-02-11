Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Trading 9.1% Higher

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s stock price traded up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.24. 612,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 705,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Xenetic Biosciences from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) by 187.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.70% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

