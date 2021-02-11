Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Trading 9.1% Higher

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s stock price traded up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.24. 612,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 705,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Xenetic Biosciences from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44.
Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:XBIO)
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.
