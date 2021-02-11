Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WYNN. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $116.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $137.58. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $270,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $39,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,492.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,573 shares of company stock valued at $839,987 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 131.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5,555.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

