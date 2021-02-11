Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

WH traded down $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $60.54. 20,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,130. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $63.41. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -129.79, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average is $54.01.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

In related news, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $91,671.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,428,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

