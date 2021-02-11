World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target Raised to $60.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WWE. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.86.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $46.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average is $44.29. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

In other news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,343,700.00. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.1% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.