World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note issued on Monday, February 8th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WWE. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average of $44.29. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 447.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,829,000 after acquiring an additional 660,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,118,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 780.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after acquiring an additional 318,736 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,920,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,200,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,826,000 after acquiring an additional 199,981 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,343,700.00. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

