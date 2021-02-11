Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $445,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,121 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,101,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,087,000 after buying an additional 837,839 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,720,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,431,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $22.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.