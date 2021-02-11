Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Grows Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $210.12 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $218.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Compass Point raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

