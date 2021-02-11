Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Buys 307 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 21.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 60.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.64. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $38.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cross Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

