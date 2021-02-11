WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company focused on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is based in Miami, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WHF. Raymond James increased their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WhiteHorse Finance currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $289.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

