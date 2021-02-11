Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) dropped 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.44. Approximately 5,513,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 5,237,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

WPRT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.75 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

