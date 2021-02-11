Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

NYSE:WAL traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.38. 1,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,768. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.38.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $4,412,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $351,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,750 shares of company stock worth $4,894,138. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

