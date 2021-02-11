Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Shares Down 1.6%

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY)’s stock price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.17 and last traded at $21.28. Approximately 12,432 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 20,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00.

About Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY)

Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is involved in the retail sale of building materials, and home and garden improvement products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 167 Officeworks stores.

