WeOwn (CHX) Trading 17.5% Higher Over Last Week

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last week, WeOwn has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. One WeOwn coin can now be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. WeOwn has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $180,020.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WeOwn Coin Profile

WeOwn (CRYPTO:CHX) is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . The official website for WeOwn is weown.com . WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket

WeOwn Coin Trading

WeOwn can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

