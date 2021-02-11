Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Sells 740 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,004 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 3.1% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 307.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $265,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,478 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,224,950,000 after purchasing an additional 873,223 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,482,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $225,818,000 after purchasing an additional 779,655 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 740,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,290,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $151,768,000 after purchasing an additional 712,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,243,867. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.83 and its 200-day moving average is $133.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.