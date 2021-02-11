Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Sells 131 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,676,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

VOT traded up $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $228.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,700. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $106.07 and a 12 month high of $228.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

