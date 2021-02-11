Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Invests $2.46 Million in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 119,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000. Commercial Metals accounts for about 1.4% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth $1,535,000. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.5% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth $4,924,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

CMC traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,465. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,589,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

