WeedMD Inc. (WMD.V) (CVE:WMD) Trading Down 27.7%

WeedMD Inc. (WMD.V) (CVE:WMD)’s share price was down 27.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 3,514,140 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 1,093,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Separately, Haywood Securities downgraded shares of WeedMD Inc. (WMD.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a market cap of C$145.08 million and a P/E ratio of -10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.32.

WeedMD Inc. (WMD.V) (CVE:WMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.74 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WeedMD Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

WeedMD Inc. (WMD.V) Company Profile (CVE:WMD)

WeedMD Inc produces, distributes, and sells medical-grade cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis, cannabis plants and seeds, cannabis oil, edibles, extracts and topicals, and others, as well as cannabis flower products. The company sells its products directly to medical patients and strategic relationships across the seniors' market, as well as through supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart and six provincial distribution agencies under the Color Cannabis, Saturday, Starseed, and WeedMD brand names.

