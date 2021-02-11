Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Purchases 310 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 1.7% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,382,536,000 after purchasing an additional 646,460 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,314,000 after purchasing an additional 427,694 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,861,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,585,000 after purchasing an additional 362,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,745,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $311.80. 10,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,729. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $98.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.56 and its 200-day moving average is $242.87. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $318.27.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

In related news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

