WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 586 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.12. 726,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,797,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $207.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average of $40.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.