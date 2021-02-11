WealthTrust Axiom LLC Reduces Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of OLN stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $28.37. 12,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,472. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLN. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.