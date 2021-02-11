WealthTrust Axiom LLC Reduces Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OLN stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $28.37. 12,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,472. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62.
About Olin
Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.
