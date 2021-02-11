WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $699,000 Holdings in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its stake in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 319,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,999 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Orbital Energy Group were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Orbital Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

OEG stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.36. 157,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,980,465. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.79 million, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 71.85% and a negative net margin of 47.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orbital Energy Group, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised Orbital Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Orbital Energy Group from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

