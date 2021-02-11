WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys Shares of 10,596 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 779,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,257,000 after purchasing an additional 45,965 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 28,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in ONEOK by 3.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 63,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 70.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 90,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 37,348 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OKE traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.94. 58,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,865. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.27. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.68.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

