Wealth Management Partners LLC Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $1,023,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.47. The stock had a trading volume of 71,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,062. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.65. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.