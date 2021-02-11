Wealth Management Partners LLC Takes $622,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,571 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 575,119 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,325,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,853 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 172,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,649,036. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

