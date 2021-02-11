Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after buying an additional 38,676 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 46,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.06.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $1,053,241.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,045.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $1,122,006.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,585 shares in the company, valued at $5,283,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 330,661 shares of company stock worth $28,388,195. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EW traded up $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $87.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,994. The firm has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.82. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $92.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

