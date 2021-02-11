Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. CX Institutional increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 31,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 12,323 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 269,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after buying an additional 184,351 shares during the period. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 48,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $49.21. 823,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,797,672. The stock has a market cap of $208.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.