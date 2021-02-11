WBI Investments Purchases Shares of 58,306 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

WBI Investments purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 58,306 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,102,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,681,999,000 after buying an additional 1,530,593 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in The TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,877,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,224,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The TJX Companies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,468 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in The TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,958,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $611,749,000 after purchasing an additional 178,875 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in The TJX Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,402,748 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $356,313,000 after purchasing an additional 372,069 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

TJX stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,925,250. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $70.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.02.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.31.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.