WBI Investments Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

WBI Investments lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,301 shares during the period. WBI Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCIT stock remained flat at $$96.40 during midday trading on Thursday. 14,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,100. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.