WBI Investments Invests $4.78 Million in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

WBI Investments purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,000. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.7% of WBI Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WBI Investments owned 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 14,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

NASDAQ VCLT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.41. 1,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,574. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.18 and a 52 week high of $113.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.97.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

