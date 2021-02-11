WBI Investments Buys Shares of 11,833 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

WBI Investments acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TROW traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.34. 5,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,378. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $169.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

